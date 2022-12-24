Give to PBS NewsHour now
Wine and spirit recommendations for the holiday season

Most Americans spend more on wine and spirits during the holidays than at any other time of the year. Whether you are giving a gift or looking for the perfect drink to pair with your holiday feast, Brian Freedman — who is a wine, spirits, food and travel writer — has a recommendation for every palate and price. He joins Geoff Bennett to discuss.

Freedman’s picks:

  1. Catena High Mountain Vines Malbec 2019 (Mendoza, Argentina)
  2. Blue Quail Old Vine Zinfandel 2020 (Potter Valley, California)
  3. Vitkin Grenache Blanc 2019 (Galilee, Israel)
  4. Proxies Non-Alcoholic Wine Alternative
  5. Iron Horse Stargazing Cuvée Brut 2014 (Green Valley of Russian River Valley, California)
  6. Boondocks “Bottled In Bond” Kentucky Straight Rye Whiskey (Bardstown, Kentucky)

