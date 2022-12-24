Wine and spirit recommendations for the holiday season

Most Americans spend more on wine and spirits during the holidays than at any other time of the year. Whether you are giving a gift or looking for the perfect drink to pair with your holiday feast, Brian Freedman \u2014 who is a wine, spirits, food and travel writer \u2014 has a recommendation for every palate and price. He joins Geoff Bennett to discuss.\nFreedman\u2019s picks:\n\nCatena High Mountain Vines Malbec 2019 (Mendoza, Argentina)\nBlue Quail Old Vine Zinfandel 2020 (Potter Valley, California)\nVitkin Grenache Blanc 2019 (Galilee, Israel)\nProxies Non-Alcoholic Wine Alternative\nIron Horse Stargazing Cuv\u00e9e Brut 2014 (Green Valley of Russian River Valley, California)\nBoondocks “Bottled In Bond” Kentucky Straight Rye Whiskey (Bardstown, Kentucky)