Give to PBS NewsHour now
while all gifts are matched!

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.

GIVE NOW

December 24, 2022PBS News Weekend full episode

Saturday on the NewsHour...

Saturday on PBS News Weekend, we look at the controversial facial recognition technology being used at some airports. Then, we get recommendations on the perfect holiday wine and spirits this season for every price and palate. Plus, a grandmother and grandson share why they’re on a journey to visit every national park in the country.

Listen to the Broadcast

Subscribe to the Full Show Podcast

Segments From This Episode

Support Provided By: Learn more

Support PBS NewsHour:

NewsMatch

More Ways to Watch