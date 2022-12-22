Winter storm upends holiday plans on one of the busiest travel days of the year

Roby Chavez:

The National Weather Service reporting that 190 million Americans are under some type of winter weather advisory, spanning a vast part of the country, from the Plains and Midwest to the East Coast.

The blizzard-like conditions do not bode well for thousands trying to make it home for the holidays, creating even more chaos at overwhelmed airports, with thousands of cancellations.

Some travelers are deciding to take matters into their own hands and skip the airport where they can.