With a cure available for Hepatitis C, White House aims to eradicate the disease

Amna Nawaz
By —

Amna Nawaz

Laura Santhanam
By —

Laura Santhanam

By —

Dorothy Hastings

Audio

Read Next

Biden wants to cure hepatitis C by 2030. These barriers have been standing in the way

Part of President Biden's budget focuses on attacking Hepatitis C, a disease that's almost completely curable with drugs. Left untreated, it can lead to chronic illness and even death. But roughly 2.4 million Americans still live with it amid barriers over cost and access. Dr. Francis Collins, former National Institutes of Health director and now an adviser to Biden, joins Amna Nawaz to discuss.

Listen to this Segment

Amna Nawaz
By —

Amna Nawaz

Amna Nawaz serves as co-anchor of PBS NewsHour.

Laura Santhanam
By —

Laura Santhanam

Laura Santhanam is the Health Reporter and Coordinating Producer for Polling for the PBS NewsHour, where she has also worked as the Data Producer. Follow @LauraSanthanam

@LauraSanthanam
By —

Dorothy Hastings

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch