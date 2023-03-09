With a cure available for Hepatitis C, White House aims to eradicate the disease

Biden wants to cure hepatitis C by 2030. These barriers have been standing in the way

Part of President Biden's budget focuses on attacking Hepatitis C, a disease that's almost completely curable with drugs. Left untreated, it can lead to chronic illness and even death. But roughly 2.4 million Americans still live with it amid barriers over cost and access. Dr. Francis Collins, former National Institutes of Health director and now an adviser to Biden, joins Amna Nawaz to discuss.