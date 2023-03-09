With a cure available for Hepatitis C, White House aims to eradicate the disease

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Amna Nawaz
Amna Nawaz
Laura Santhanam
Laura Santhanam
Dorothy Hastings
Dorothy Hastings
Leave your feedback
Read Next
Biden wants to cure hepatitis C by 2030. These barriers have been standing in the way
Part of President Biden's budget focuses on attacking Hepatitis C, a disease that's almost completely curable with drugs. Left untreated, it can lead to chronic illness and even death. But roughly 2.4 million Americans still live with it amid barriers over cost and access. Dr. Francis Collins, former National Institutes of Health director and now an adviser to Biden, joins Amna Nawaz to discuss.
Amna Nawaz serves as co-anchor of PBS NewsHour.
Laura Santhanam is the Health Reporter and Coordinating Producer for Polling for the PBS NewsHour, where she has also worked as the Data Producer. Follow @LauraSanthanam
Support Provided By:
Learn more