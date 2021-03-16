With a stop in Pennsylvania, Biden begins his pitch to Americans on new COVID relief law

Yamiche Alcindor:

That's right.

President Biden, as well as a number of White House officials, are eager to take a victory lap after having the $1.9 trillion COVID relief package become law. They're also eager to really try to explain the details of the bill to the broader public.

Now, of course, as you said, this is dubbed the Help Is Here Tour, but it could also be dubbed the shots in arms, money in pockets tour, because that's what you're going to be hearing from these officials and what we have already heard from them as they have been crisscrossing the United States talking about it.

Now, this tour comes as President Biden said that, in 2009, he felt like President Obama was too humble about explaining the economic stimulus package that he, when he was president, passed. So, this is really Democrats wanting to learn from that what they see as maybe a mistake or a stumble there and wanting to make sure that they take full credit for what is happening with this bill.

I want to put up a map for folks, so you can see where people are heading this week. Yesterday, we saw the vice president, as well as the second gentleman, go to Las Vegas. There, they went to culinary academy, as well as a vaccination site.

Then, in New Jersey, we saw first lady Jill Biden go. She visited an elementary school. Today, as you mentioned, Joe Biden was in Chester, Pennsylvania, visiting that Black-owned flooring company. They received a PPP loan, which is the Paycheck Protection Program. They're also going to qualify for some other programs under the new bill.

Then, you also saw the vice president, as well as the second gentleman, go to Colorado. They went and did a listening session for small business owners.

Tomorrow, the first lady's heading to New Hampshire. The second gentleman will be in New Mexico. Friday, we're going to have the president and the vice president in Georgia, in Atlanta, Georgia. That, of course, is that newly blue state. They're again going to be wanting to talk about what they did and how they accomplished this.

But they're also going to be wanting to bolster their next item on their agenda. That might be infrastructure, immigration, but they're wanting to say, look at what we did and what we what we can do for this country.