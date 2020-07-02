With Hong Kong crackdown, Xi Jinping signals he’ll pay a high price for power

Susan Shirk:

Well, it does give us — it is so heavy-handed, it is so vague, so poorly drafted, so expansive, including a kind of global scope.

You don't have to be a Hong Kong citizen to be punished under this law. So, it is so over the top that what it really tells us is that Xi Jinping is a very different type of Chinese leader than his predecessors.

Previous leaders were willing to tolerate Hong Kong autonomy because they had pragmatic interests in Hong Kong as an important place for global finance and trade to help the development of the Chinese economy.

Now Xi Jinping has signaled to us he is willing to sacrifice all of that, in order to prevent any threat to the power of the party and to himself in China. And I think he may actually really believe that all of the pro-democracy sentiment, the millions of people who are out on the street in Hong Kong, the people who voted for pro-democracy legislators in the local elections a few months ago, are somehow doing that because of foreign subversion.

I mean, that is a ludicrous idea, but it appears that Xi Jinping may actually believe it.