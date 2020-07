In our news wrap Thursday, the U.S. saw a record 50,000 new cases of COVID-19 in a single day as infections rise in 40 states. Florida set its own record for new cases with more than 10,000 -- but Gov. Ron DeSantis insisted the state is equipped to handle the crisis. Also, there were signs of U.S. economic recovery, with the Labor Department reporting the country added 4.8 million jobs in June.