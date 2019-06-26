With Mueller testimony, can Democrats expect a ‘breakthrough moment’?

Yamiche Alcindor:

Well, on July 17, we know that Washington is really going to be at a standstill, because everyone wants to know what Robert Mueller is going to say when he's testifying before Congress.

What we know is that it's going to be two separate hearings. One — first, he's going to testify before the House Judiciary Committee. Then, in the same room, the House Intel Committee is going to question him.

From there, we know that they're going to go into at least one or possibly two executive sessions. These are going to be closed-door sessions with Robert Mueller's team. He may or may not be part of those sessions. Those sessions are going to be talking about classified information, possibly, possibly talking about the redacted portions of the report that the public hasn't seen, and also talking about ongoing criminal investigations that might be involving Trump's associates.

So the other thing that we know is that we're not sure whether or not the White House and the DOJ are going to have lawyers president for this testimony. That's very important, because White House lawyers have stopped people like Hope Hicks, the former White House communications director, from answering some questions.

So it's going to be something very close to watch, whether or not they're allowed in the room.