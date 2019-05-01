With proposed changes, is Facebook sincere about prioritizing privacy?

Elizabeth Dwoskin:

So, Zuckerberg would say it's all about privacy.

But one thing you have to understand about Mark Zuckerberg is that he's a master of following trends and getting credit for leading those trends. First of all, Tim Cook, Apple CEO, has been talking about privacy for a while.

And you're — if you're an iPhone user communicating with another iPhone user, your messages are already encrypted. WhatsApp, which Facebook owns, is already encrypted. But that's not because of Facebook. That's because the former founders of WhatsApp, who both left the company in frustration, believed in encryption.

The other thing is that Facebook is trying to restore its reputation with the public. So it makes sense to talk about privacy. But, remember, this is a person who just 10 years ago really said privacy is dead and everything should be public.

So it's definitely a 180 for the company and for Zuckerberg. But there's a little bit of — I don't know if you want to call it a bait and switch here, but just to remember, Facebook owns Instagram, Facebook owns Facebook.

And Instagram is growing like gangbusters. And Instagram is a public social network. So they're not saying, we're going to get rid of the public social network. They're just saying that we're going to double down on messaging, which, by the way, is where the world is going anyway.

Think about how often you text message vs. post on a social network these days.