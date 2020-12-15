With the U.S. Senate on the line, turning out the vote in Georgia

President-elect Biden on Tuesday flew to the battleground state of Georgia, where two races will decide the Senate's balance of power. The visit came after Vice President Pence's trip last week to Georgia and as President Trump continues questioning the election. Judy Woodruff spoke with Deborah Scott, executive director of the nonpartisan group, Georgia Stand-Up, about efforts to turn out voters.
Read the Full Transcript
-
Judy Wodruff:
President-elect Joe Biden flew to the battleground state of Georgia today. That's where two races just weeks away will determine the balance of power in the U.S. Senate.
With early voting kicking off this week, Biden told Georgians today that the Senate is on the line.
-
President-Elect Joseph Biden:
Come January 5, you have got to vote in record numbers again, because, yes, the lives of everyone Georgian still depend on what you do. Yes, you still have to vote as if your life depends on it, because it does.
-
Judy Wodruff:
: The president-elect Biden's visit comes after Vice President Mike Pence traveled to Georgia late last week. While there, he urged a vote for the Republican candidates, despite President Trump falsely claiming the November election was fraudulent.
-
Vice President Mike Pence:
And we need to send them back, because the Republican majority could be the last line of defense to preserve all we have done to defend this nation, revive our economy, and preserve the God-given liberties we hold dear.
(CHEERING AND APPLAUSE)
-
Judy Wodruff:
: For a view from the ground in Georgia right now, we turn to Deborah Scott. She is the executive director of STAND-UP. It's a nonpartisan community organizing group in Atlanta that's focused on getting out the vote there.
Deborah Scott, thank you so much for joining us.
So, tell us, what does your organization advocate? Why are you trying to get the vote out?
-
Deborah Scott:
Well, we are so excited here in Georgia.
Despite the holidays, we are excited and ready to get the vote out. We have been out to the polls. The first two days started yesterday with early voting, and we have been out there again today, giving out voter care kits. We're excited because we know that people are coming out; 200,000 people have already cast their vote.
We — they're not leaving lines, despite the weather. It's cold outside, and people are standing inside. And what we're seeing is, people are determined to make sure their vote counts.
-
Judy Wodruff:
: So, who are the voters you're going after? I know you're nonpartisan, and there's a lot of emphasis on women voters.
Tell us about the role of women voters right now in the Georgia electorate.
-
Deborah Scott:
Yes, actually, we are a part of the Black Women's Roundtable and ProGeorgia.
And we believe that we need to speak to our base. And, for us, our base is Black women. What Black women want to hear are issues that affect their everyday life. They want to hear those kitchen table issues about jobs and about the economy, about COVID-19 testing and relief for health care. They really are concerned about what's happening in their communities and their families.
So, we're speaking directly to women about their issues. We're not talking about the national implications of this race, because they don't want to hear about that. They want to hear about how these races affect their lives and their family. What do they tell their children because they can't go back to school? What do they tell their children about the lack of jobs and affordable health care and affordable housing?
So, we're speaking to those everyday, bread-and-butter issues for Black women on the ground.
-
Judy Wodruff:
: And are they hearing about these issues from the candidates? Are they hearing about these issues from president-elect Biden, from President Trump, and Vice President Pence when they come to Georgia?
-
Deborah Scott:
Well, we're not sure what they're hearing from the candidates.
We know that, because we are trusted stakeholders on the ground — we are a 15-, 16-year-old organization, and people trust us, because we're here all the time. We do 365 days of voter registration, along with our partners, so that they know, when we come to them, we're coming from a place of authentic engagement with them.
So, we're talking to them in their own language at their doors, on the phones, in the streets about what's important to them. So I'm not sure what the candidates are saying to them, but we do know that they are tired of the mail and they're tired of the negative ads. And they're grateful when they get a call from a friendly nonprofit just to ask them, are they OK and are they going to vote?
-
Judy Wodruff:
: I did want to ask you about some of the challenges of getting people engaged, because, as you mentioned, they have had a campaign going on in Georgia for week after week.
Specifically, I want to ask about a comment today by Georgia's Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. He was part of a panel hosted by the Bipartisan Policy Center.
And the "NewsHour"'s White House correspondent, Yamiche Alcindor, asked him about the drumbeat of claims that the November election was rigged.
Here's their exchange right now.
-
Yamiche Alcindor:
How do you make sure that people aren't questioning the integrity of the election, when they have this huge incentive that maybe will turn out Republican voters, if they say, yes, it's true, this was falsely done, this election was stolen, and now you have to back me so I can get it right?
-
Brad Raffensperger:
Well, I think that that is a risky road for people to play. Stacey Abrams always talked about voter suppression. But if people continue to talk about, you can't trust results, you're going to have voter depression.
In other words, you're going to depress your turnout.
-
Judy Wodruff:
: How much is that a factor for the voters you're trying to turn out, Deborah Scott?
-
Deborah Scott:
Yes, so the voters that we're talking to have lived through years of being — their vote being suppressed, from voter purges, illegal voter purges, to funny business at some of the polling places.
They are used to obstacles. And they're not being deterred. They are going straight ahead, and they're going to challenge it if they're asked not to vote. They're going to make sure that their vote is counted.
One of the things that we're striving, to get as many people to vote early as possible. We say this 12 days of Christmas is 12 days of voting. We want people to vote early and make sure that their vote is cast. And if they have a problem, there's enough time for us to help strengthen it out — straighten it out.
-
Judy Wodruff:
: And…
-
Deborah Scott:
So there's a 1-866-OUR-VOTE number that we're giving to people if they have problems at the polls.
So, I think voter suppression is more of an issue than voter depression.
-
Judy Wodruff:
: And just quickly, are you finding people — that it's hard to get people to turn out, given how long this election is going on in Georgia?
-
Deborah Scott:
Well, you know what? Actually, we're taking it as a different approach.
We're saying, this is a brand-new election and become a serial voter. Every time there's an opportunity to vote, you should come out to vote. So we're not acting as if the November election even happened. This is a brand-new election and an opportunity to — for you to voice your power through your vote. So, put your priorities in order and go vote your priorities.
-
Judy Wodruff:
: Deborah Scott, who's the executive director of the organization STAND-UP, thank you very much for talking with us.
-
Deborah Scott:
Thank you for having me. Have a great day.
What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.