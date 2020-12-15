With the U.S. Senate on the line, turning out the vote in Georgia

Deborah Scott:

Yes, actually, we are a part of the Black Women's Roundtable and ProGeorgia.

And we believe that we need to speak to our base. And, for us, our base is Black women. What Black women want to hear are issues that affect their everyday life. They want to hear those kitchen table issues about jobs and about the economy, about COVID-19 testing and relief for health care. They really are concerned about what's happening in their communities and their families.

So, we're speaking directly to women about their issues. We're not talking about the national implications of this race, because they don't want to hear about that. They want to hear about how these races affect their lives and their family. What do they tell their children because they can't go back to school? What do they tell their children about the lack of jobs and affordable health care and affordable housing?

So, we're speaking to those everyday, bread-and-butter issues for Black women on the ground.