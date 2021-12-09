‘Woke Racism’ tackles anti-racism, performative action and its effect on Black Americans

John McWhorter:

Sure.

When your idea is that, because of a people's history, they are not subject to the same standards as everyone else, and so, if you say, it is racist to subject Black people to standardized tests because history makes it so that they're not as good at them, and, therefore, Black people don't get good at standardized tests, and run into them later, and, in the meantime, when you say Black people shouldn't have to take standardized tests, there's a short step from that to implying that Black people aren't as bright.

And then somebody says, it looks like Black aren't as intelligent, and you say that they are racist. And everybody knows that there's a kind of double-talk going. I think Black people deserve better than that kind of societal dialogue.