Women in Afghanistan find ways to make their voices heard under Taliban oppression

Geoff Bennett:

It has been more than a year since the Taliban banned teenage girls in Afghanistan from school, and women there can't attend college, aren't allowed to work with aid groups or even go to amusement parks. In essence, they cannot lead normal lives.

We have been speaking to young girls whose dreams had been stifled and women protesters who have been standing up against this crackdown in the face of serious threats.

Nick Schifrin has their stories.