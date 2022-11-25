Give to PBS NewsHour now
Workers in Zimbabwe exposed to toxic mercury in illegal gold mining operations

The chemical mercury is considered so dangerous to humans and the environment that more than 100 countries have agreed to try to end its use. But across the world, millions of miners are still exposed to the toxic metal. In Zimbabwe, a majority of miners depend on it to help them extract gold. Nick Schifrin reports in collaboration with the Global Press Journal.

Nick Schifrin is the foreign affairs and defense correspondent for PBS NewsHour, based in Washington, D.C. He leads NewsHour's foreign reporting and has created week-long, in-depth series for NewsHour from China, Russia, Ukraine, Nigeria, Egypt, Kenya, Cuba, Mexico, and the Baltics. The PBS NewsHour series "Inside Putin's Russia" won a 2018 Peabody Award and the National Press Club's Edwin M. Hood Award for Diplomatic Correspondence. In November 2020, Schifrin received the American Academy of Diplomacy’s Arthur Ross Media Award for Distinguished Reporting and Analysis of Foreign Affairs.

Zeba Warsi is a producer, foreign affairs. She's a Columbia Journalism School graduate with an M.A. in Political journalism. Prior to the NewsHour, she was based in New Delhi for seven years, covering politics, extremism and human rights from CNN's India affiliate CNN-News18.

