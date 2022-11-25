Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.
Live data on national races for Senate, House and state governors
Leave your feedback
Friday on the NewsHour, as Kroger aims to buy Albertsons in a multi-billion dollar consolidation of the country's two largest grocery chains, we'll explore what the deal could mean for shoppers and food prices. A majority of miners in Zimbabwe are exposed to mercury in illegal gold mining operations. Plus, David Brooks and Jonathan Capehart weigh in on the latest political headlines.
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Support PBS NewsHour:
Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.