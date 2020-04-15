Working together, South Koreans turn COVID-19 hot zone into containment leader

Bruce Harrison:

South Korea ran a textbook response to COVID-19 and has tested nearly 530,000 people. More than 10,500 have tested positive, and 222 have died, for a death rate of just over 2 percent, half that of the United States.

With no shortage of kits here, Gencurix is exporting tens of thousands all over the world. It plans to boost that number and send many to the U.S. once it receives FDA approval.

South Korea's success at home against COVID-19, and its international reputation as a leader in battling the pandemic, have given a boost to President Moon Jae-in. And it may have come at just the right time, with today's parliamentary election.

Moon has shouldered much of the blame for Korea's slowing economy. But the government's COVID-19 response may help extend his party's majority in Parliament. Moon has made election safety a top priority.

People had to have their temperature taken and wear rubber gloves and masks to vote. Lines were marked to keep voters at least three feet apart, and quarantined citizens could only leave home for a short time to vote after the polls had first closed for the rest of the public.

But it'll take more than a safe election to prevent a resurgence of COVID-19. In this low-income neighborhood, professionals from the Korean Pest Control Association always announce their arrival. And the goal is to be as swift and nondisruptive as possible. They pay for the supplies and disinfectant out of pocket.

This volunteer says the residents have very little money, so groups like his disinfect the building to keep it safe. Dozens of residents here share a single kitchen or bathroom, but it's still outbreak-free.