Young playwrights use the theater to confront the trauma of gun violence

Judy Woodruff:

This weekend's mass shooting in Buffalo once again highlighted the devastating impact of gun violence in this country.

It is a problem all too familiar to many Americans, and specifically young people. In 2020, guns became the leading cause of death for children, surpassing fatalities from car accidents. Activists across the country are working to shed light on this issue through a series of plays written and performed by young adults, many of whom have had direct experience with gun violence.

Jeffrey Brown has the story for our arts and culture series, Canvas.