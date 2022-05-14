Twitter feed memorializes Americans who have died during the pandemic

Sam Weber
Sam Weber
Maea Lenei Buhre
Maea Lenei Buhre
Each day the Twitter thread “Faces of COVID” posts the names, images and a short remembrance of Americans who have died from COVID-19. The project was started by Boston-based communications consultant Alex Bernstein, who has posted more than 7,000 remembrances since starting the feed in March 2020. Geoff Bennett recently spoke with Bernstein to learn more.
Sam Weber has covered everything from living on minimum wage to consumer finance as a shooter/producer for PBS NewsHour Weekend. Prior joining NH Weekend, he previously worked for Need to Know on PBS and in public radio. He’s an avid cyclist and Chicago Bulls fan.
Maea Lenei Buhre is a general assignment producer for the PBS NewsHour.
