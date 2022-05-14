Twitter feed memorializes Americans who have died during the pandemic

Each day the Twitter thread “Faces of COVID” posts the names, images and a short remembrance of Americans who have died from COVID-19. The project was started by Boston-based communications consultant Alex Bernstein, who has posted more than 7,000 remembrances since starting the feed in March 2020. Geoff Bennett recently spoke with Bernstein to learn more.

