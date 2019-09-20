Youth marches for climate action draw millions around the world

Judy Woodruff:

In cities all across the world today, protesters are taking to the streets in record numbers, demanding their leaders reduce greenhouse gas emissions to address climate change.

William Brangham talked with several young people in this movement to understand what they want and how they're going about it.

His report, and the conversation to follow, is part of our contribution to Covering Climate Now, a global collaboration of more than 300 news outlets to enhance coverage of the climate story.