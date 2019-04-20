On the Fire Line

Lawmakers at Thursday’s hourslong hearing were presented with a dichotomy: an agency that promises it has made progress in addressing harassment and reprisal, and a former employee who says the changes amount to a “band-aid” to deep-seated problems.
By Joshua Barajas
In interviews with the PBS NewsHour last year, 34 women who worked for the Forest Service across multiple regions described a workplace culture that was hostile to women, and an agency that often fell short in properly addressing complaints of…
By Joshua Barajas
The review comes weeks after a PBS NewsHour investigation into these issues, especially in the agency’s firefighting ranks, along with the departure of Forest Service Chief Tony Tooke amid allegations of his own sexual misconduct.
By Elizabeth Flock
The chief of the U.S. Forest Service, Tony Tooke, stepped down this week following a NewsHour investigation into allegations of a culture of sexual misconduct and retaliation within that agency, as well as questions about his own behavior. William Brangham…
By PBS NewsHour
By Lorna Baldwin
Firefighters Darla Bush, Jonel Wagoner and Darlene Hall filed a complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission in 2014, claiming sexual harassment of and retaliation against women in the Forest Service in California.
By Elizabeth Flock, Joshua Barajas
Forest Service will test new process for investigating sexual misconduct after report finds distrust in the system…
By Elizabeth Flock, Erica R. Hendry
The news comes days after a PBS NewsHour investigation revealed a widespread culture of sexual harassment and assault within the agency, and retaliation against those who reported it.
By William Brangham, Elizabeth Flock, Joshua Barajas, Lorna Baldwin
The U.S. Forest Service has confirmed that parent agency USDA has “engaged an independent investigator” to look into complaints against Chief Tony Tooke. News of this investigation comes as the Forest Service deals with allegations of a broader culture of…
In an email to employees responding to the NewsHour’s original report, a spokesman from the office of Chief Tony Tooke said: “The stories the Forest Service employees shared during the PBS NewsHour piece are important to hear, difficult and heart-wrenching…
