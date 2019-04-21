What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

A Navy officer looks at the heroes' name board of a war memorial, during a commemoration ceremony to mark the 9th anniversary of the fallen soldiers during the final stage of war between Tamil Tigers and government army, in Colombo, Sri Lanka May 19, 2018. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte - RC19FD0E3000
A look at Sri Lanka’s troubled recent history marked by war

World

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — A series of blasts in and outside Sri Lanka’s capital on Easter Sunday, blamed on religious extremists, recalled the worst days of the country’s 26-year civil war. Here is a look at a long and troubled history marked by ethnic and religious divides.

YEARS OF WAR

Sri Lanka, an island nation of some 23 million people, was dominated for decades by the sharp divide between the majority Sinhalese, who are overwhelmingly Buddhist, and the minority Tamil, who are Hindu, Muslim and Christian. The mistreatment of Tamils helped nurture the growth of armed separatists and led to nearly 30 years of civil war, with Tamil Tiger fighters eventually creating a de facto independent homeland in the country’s north. The Tigers were crushed in a 2009 government offensive, with some observers believing that tens of thousands of Tamils died in the last few months of fighting alone.


A RELIGIOUS DIVIDE

After the civil war ended, a religious divide quickly took hold, with hardline Buddhist monks rallying Sri Lankans against what they argue is a pernicious threat: Muslims, who make up roughly 10 percent of the country’s population. Buddhist nationalist leaders accuse Muslims of recruiting children, trying to grow their ranks by marrying Buddhist women and attacking Buddhist shrines. Muslims denied the accusations. Small-town economics also plays a significant role, since Muslims own many of the country’s small shops.

SOCIAL MEDIA WAR

In 2018, anti-Muslim violence flared across the hills of central Sri Lanka, fed by rumors spread over social media about attacks on Buddhists. Mobs of Buddhists swept through small towns, attacking mosques and Muslim-owned shops. The government briefly declared a state of emergency and ordered popular social media networks, including Facebook, Viber and WhatsApp, blocked for a time to stop the violence from spreading.

