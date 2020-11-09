Armenia leader orders end to fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh

YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian said early Tuesday that he has ordered an end to fighting with Azerbaijan over the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Pashinian said on Facebook that he signed an agreement with the presidents of Azerbaijan and Russia to halt the fighting that has raged since late September.

He wrote that the decision was “extremely painful for me personally and for our people.”

Nagorno-Karabakh is a region in Azerbaijan that has been under control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia since 1994.

Pashinian’s announcement came after Azerbaijani forces seized the strategically key city of Shushi.