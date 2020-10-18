Dozens dead, ghost towns: Azerbaijan-Armenia conflict devastates region

Hari Sreenivasan:

New clashes have erupted in the contested region of Nagorno-Karabakh. The fighting between Azerbaijani and Armenian forces has been going on for nearly three weeks there, despite efforts of a Russian-brokered cease-fire last weekend.

The destruction has swept through this region with devastating force and is eroding assurances that have held for nearly 30 years.

Special Correspondent Simon Ostrovsky has been reporting in the region with support from the Pulitzer Center and has the latest.