Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan has coronavirus

NEW DELHI — Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan says he has tested positive for the coronavirus and is hospitalized in Mumbai, India’s financial and entertainment capital.

In a tweet on Saturday, Bachchan, 77, said his family and staff have also undergone tests and are awaiting results.

He offered no details on his condition but appealed to those who were in close proximity to him in the past 10 days to get themselves tested.

Bachchan has acted in more than 200 Indian films over the past five decades. He is also a former politician and a television host.

Mumbai, New Delhi, Chennai, Pune and Bangalore are among the Indian cities worst hit by the coronavirus.

On Saturday, India’s coronavirus caseload crossed 800,000 with the biggest spike of 27,114 cases reported in the past 24 hours. The new confirmed cases took the national total to 820,916. The Health Ministry also reported another 519 deaths in the past 24 hours, taking total fatalities up to 22,123.