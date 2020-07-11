What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

By —

Associated Press

Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan has coronavirus

World

NEW DELHI — Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan says he has tested positive for the coronavirus and is hospitalized in Mumbai, India’s financial and entertainment capital.

In a tweet on Saturday, Bachchan, 77, said his family and staff have also undergone tests and are awaiting results.

He offered no details on his condition but appealed to those who were in close proximity to him in the past 10 days to get themselves tested.

Bachchan has acted in more than 200 Indian films over the past five decades. He is also a former politician and a television host.

Mumbai, New Delhi, Chennai, Pune and Bangalore are among the Indian cities worst hit by the coronavirus.

On Saturday, India’s coronavirus caseload crossed 800,000 with the biggest spike of 27,114 cases reported in the past 24 hours. The new confirmed cases took the national total to 820,916. The Health Ministry also reported another 519 deaths in the past 24 hours, taking total fatalities up to 22,123.

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Watch Jul 10 David Brooks and Jonathan Capehart on Trump’s school pressure, Biden’s economic plan

  2. Read Jul 09 3 things the U.S. can do to stop coronavirus

  3. Read Jul 10 Trump threatens to pull tax exemption for schools, colleges

  4. Watch Jul 10 ‘You’ve got to help us out’: Houston nurse begs residents to wear face masks

  5. Read Jul 10 After lobbying, Catholic Church won $1.4 billion in coronavirus aid

The Latest