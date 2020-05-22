Britons build scarecrows to say thank you to health care workers

NORTH MOLTON, England — Rural villages in England have found a creative way to thank front-line health care workers– by making unique scarecrows that sit outside homes, churches and farm gates.

The scarecrows, of all shapes and sizes and made by adults and children alike, stand like cheerful guards, showing their appreciation to members of the National Health Service (NHS).

But beyond the colorful straw faces, stuffed rubber-glove hands and painted shirts and trousers, lies an ever-increasing sadness for health care providers.

By the World Health Organization’s count, there have been 250,000 cases of the coronavirus in the United Kingdom, with more than 36,000 deaths. At least dozens of those victims were NHS workers, according to an official tally and reported by The Guardian, and the number is likely higher. Shortages of personal protective equipment (PPE) in the U.K. and elsewhere across the globe continue to pose risks for care providers who are among the most likely to be exposed to infection.