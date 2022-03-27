Help us continue to be your leading source for trustworthy news and information

Take our 2022 PBS NewsHour audience survey

Take the survey
social-share
By —

Anna Miller

By —

Liza Schmidt

By —

Ben Weiss

By —

Asim Bešlija

Caught between politics and heritage, Ukrainians in Bosnia grapple with the Russian invasion at home

World

Thirty years after the start of Bosnia and Herzegovina’s brutal civil war, the country’s citizens are watching a new war erupt in Ukraine. For a small community of ethnic Ukrainians in the north of Bosnia and Herzegovina, the recent invasion of Ukraine is forcing them to navigate a complex balance between supporting friends and family in their ancestral homeland and maintaining goodwill in northern Bosnia, where local leaders have close ties to Russia. This story is produced in partnership with New York University’s Global Beat program.

By —

Anna Miller

By —

Liza Schmidt

By —

Ben Weiss

By —

Asim Bešlija

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By: