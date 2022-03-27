Caught between politics and heritage, Ukrainians in Bosnia grapple with the Russian invasion at home

Thirty years after the start of Bosnia and Herzegovina’s brutal civil war, the country’s citizens are watching a new war erupt in Ukraine. For a small community of ethnic Ukrainians in the north of Bosnia and Herzegovina, the recent invasion of Ukraine is forcing them to navigate a complex balance between supporting friends and family in their ancestral homeland and maintaining goodwill in northern Bosnia, where local leaders have close ties to Russia. This story is produced in partnership with New York University’s Global Beat program.