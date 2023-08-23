Russia's Prigozhin posts first video since mutiny, hints he's in Africa
Crash kills 10 on jet that had Wagner chief Prigozhin on passenger list, Russian officials say

MOSCOW (AP) — A business jet en route from Moscow to St. Petersburg crashed Wednesday, killing all ten people on board, Russian emergency officials said. Mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin was on the passenger list, officials said, but it wasn’t immediately clear if he was on board.

Unconfirmed media reports said the jet belonged to Prigozhin, founder of the Wagner private military company.

Russia’s civilian aviation regulator, Rosaviatsia, said Prigozhin was on the passenger list. However, it was not immediately clear if he had boarded the flight.

This story is developing and will be updated.

