‘The War Came to Us’ offers reporter’s perspective on Ukraine’s fight against Russia

Nick Schifrin:

In the last decade, it's become clear that Ukraine's fate may very well help determine how the future is written, beginning in the 2013-2014 uprising that evicted a pro-Russian leader and became known as the Revolution of Dignity, the subsequent Russian land grab of Crimea and annexation by Moscow, then the Kremlin-provoked war in Eastern Ukraine, and, of course, more recently, the Russian full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

At stake throughout, the modern idea that borders cannot be redrawn by force, the survival of democracy in the post-Soviet space, and, in Ukraine's resistance, the changing face of warfare.

Few Americans have had more of a front row seat to that first draft of history than Christopher Miller, currently the Ukraine correspondent for The Financial Times, who has been reporting from the country for 13 years, and has just released a book, "The War Came To Us: Life and Death in Ukraine."

Christopher Miller, thanks very much. Welcome to the "NewsHour."

Christopher Miller, Author, "The War Came To Us: Life and Death in Ukraine": Pleasure to be here.