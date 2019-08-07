Erdogan hails Turkey-U.S. efforts on Syria zone

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has hailed a decision by Turkish and U.S. officials to set up a joint operations center as a first step toward the creation of a safe zone in northeast Syria.

The Turkish and American officials ended three days of talks in Ankara to discuss plans for a safe zone on Wednesday, saying they had agreed to set up an operations center in Turkey “as soon as possible.” They gave no details but said Turkey’s security concerns regarding the region would be addressed.

Speaking at a joint news conference with his Ukrainian counterpart, Erdogan told reporters: “it was important that a step be taken east of the Euphrates (river) and this is being taken together with the Americans.”

He added: “With the creation of the operations center, the process will begin.”