What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

A woman crosses a flooded street in the aftermath of Cyclone Kenneth in Pemba, Mozambique, April 28, 2019. Photo by Mike Hutchings/Reuters
By —

Yale Environment 360

Extreme weather displaced record number in first half of 2019

World

Natural disasters forced a record 7 million people to be displaced in the first half of this year, accounting for nearly two-thirds of all the internal displacements worldwide, according to a new report from the Internal Displacement Monitoring Center (IDMC). The organization estimated this number could hit 22 million by the end of 2019, which would be among the highest ever recorded.

“In today’s changing climate, mass displacement triggered by extreme weather events is becoming the norm,” the report said.

The vast majority of displacement so far has been associated with storms and floods. Cyclone Fani in May displaced more than 3.4 million people in India and Bangladesh. In March, Cyclone Idai devastated Mozambique before moving across Malawi and Zimbabwe, displacing 617,000 people. Flooding in Iran affected 90 percent of the country and triggered more than a half-million displacements. In total, 7 million people were displaced by 950 extreme weather events in 102 countries and territories from January to June.

“The international community cannot continue to ignore internally displaced people,” Alexandra Bilak, IDMC’s director, said in a statement. “We must support national governments in their efforts to… invest in sustainable development and climate change adaptation. Only then will we be able to reduce the upheaval, trauma and impoverishment that many millions of people suffer each year.”

This article was originally published by Yale Environment 360. Read the original story here.

By —

Yale Environment 360

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Sep 12 This clean energy invention runs on nothing but cold, night air

  2. Read Sep 12 Why the man Trump once called ‘my African American’ is leaving the GOP

  3. Read Sep 11 9/11 to today: Ways we have changed

  4. Read Sep 13 Top 2020 Democrats avoid attacks, and other debate takeaways

  5. Read Jan 28 Trudeau says Canada will take refugees banned by U.S.

In the Bahamas, how relief groups are tackling ruined infrastructure and lack of power

World Sep 11

The Latest