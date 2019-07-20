What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Famed architect Cesar Pelli dies at 92

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Famed Argentine-American architect Cesar Pelli, known for designing some of the world’s tallest and most iconic buildings, has died. He was 92.

Anibal Bellomio, a senior associate architect at Pelli’s Connecticut studio, confirmed Saturday that Pelli died peacefully on Friday at his home in New Haven. Pelli was the former dean of the Yale University School of Architecture and a lecturer at the school, where he received an honorary Doctor of Arts degree.

A Malaysian soldier patrols in front of the Petronas towers at the venue of the 27th ASEAN summit in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, November 21, 2015. Photo By Jorge Silva/Reuters

The Petronas Towers in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia is one of the Pelli’s best-known works. The twin 1,483-foot-tall skyscrapers are among the world’s tallest buildings. He is also known for designing the Salesforce Tower in San Francisco and Brookfield Place, formerly the World Financial Center, a downtown Manhattan skyscraper complex.

