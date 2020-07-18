What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

By —

Associated Press

Greece records no daily deaths, stresses masks

World

ATHENS, Greece — Greek authorities announced 19 new cases of coronavirus and no new deaths over the past 24 hours.

Total confirmed cases since the outbreak of the epidemic are 3,983, with 194 deaths.

Despite the relatively low number of cases, authorities are concerned about increasing evidence that social distancing guidelines aren’t being followed. On Saturday, they extended mandatory wearing of masks to supermarket customers and are considering expanding the mask requirement.

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Watch Jul 17 Shields and Brooks on Trump’s declining support, Biden’s campaign strategy

  2. Watch Jul 17 How Arizona became such a COVID-19 hot spot

  3. Watch Jul 17 How Fauci says the U.S. can get control of the pandemic

  4. Read Jul 17 Oregon officials decry arrests by federal agents in Portland

  5. Watch Jul 17 Presence, tactics of federal agents in Portland, Oregon, prompt questions and criticism

The Latest