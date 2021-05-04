How to help India during its COVID surge — 12 places you can donate

India is fighting a desperate battle against a new coronavirus surge that’s sent COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths skyrocketing.

Nearly 58,000 people have died in the last month — accounting for a quarter of India’s 222,000 deaths since the start of the pandemic — according to official reports. But experts estimate that the recent jump in COVID-related deaths could be up to five times greater than official counts.

Multiple, potentially more transmissible variants are now spreading across the country. Vaccines are in short supply, hospitals are overwhelmed and running out of oxygen, crematoriums are full.

In late January, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the World Economic Forum with a clear message: India had “saved humanity from a big disaster” by beating back the virus.

But since then, India has seen an unprecedented second wave that shows no signs of abating. In early March, the country was experiencing under 16,000 daily cases. By May 1, India set a global record: more than 400,000 cases in one day.

People around the world are rallying to get India the supplies and support it needs. Here’s how you can help:

