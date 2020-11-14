Double your gift now with our Year-End Match

Chief Ernest Betsina

Indigenous Canadian filmmakers confront alcoholism, other issues in community

World

Alcohol abuse is a serious public health issue in indigenous communities in the Canadian arctic, but it’s a difficult topic to address. For the next several weeks, we’ll bring you the stories from Yellowknife in Canada’s Northwest Territories — stories produced, directed and told by indigenous people themselves, as part of “Turning Points”, an empowerment journalism project, in partnership with The Global Reporting Centre.

