Iran accuses U.S. of ‘dangerous’ act in drone spying

Iran is accusing the United States of “a very dangerous and provocative act” and is urging the international community to demand that the U.S. end its unlawful actions and drone spying.

Iran’s U.N. Ambassador Majid Takht Ravanchi says a U.S. drone despite repeated radio warnings entered into Iranian airspace after conducting “an overflight through the Strait of Hormuz to Chabahar port in a full stealth mode as it had turned off its identification equipment and engaged in a clear spying operation.”

Ravanchi said in a letter to the U.N. secretary-general and the Security Council obtained late Thursday that according to Iran’s Armed Forces General Staff after the “U.S. unmanned aircraft system” entered Iranian airspace and its air defense system targeted “the intruding aircraft.”

He said Iran acted under Article 51 of the U.N. Charter which allows military action in self-defense.