What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

A child runs under water sprinklers during a heat wave in Vienna, Austria on July 23, 2019. Photo by Lisi Niesner/Reuters
By —

Associated Press

July sets new global heat record

World

BERLIN (AP) — Meteorologists say July was the hottest month measured on Earth since records began in 1880.

The U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said Thursday that July was 0.95 degrees Celsius (1.71 degrees Fahrenheit) warmer than the 20th century average for the month.

The results had been expected after several European countries reported new all-time temperature records in July. Scientists say the upward trend will likely continue because of man-made climate change.

WATCH: New analysis finds parts of the U.S. have already warmed close to critical 2-degree level

Last month narrowly topped the previous July record, set in 2016, by 0.03 C (0.05 F)

June of this year had already set a sizzling record for that month over the past 140 years.

The year to date is also 0.95 C (1.71 F) above the long-term average, but still slightly behind 2016.

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Mar 25 Why the inverted yield curve makes investors worry about a recession

  2. Read Aug 15 Is the U.S. really nearing a recession?

  3. Watch Aug 14 The danger of coal ash, the toxic dust the fossil fuel leaves behind

  4. Watch Aug 14 New analysis finds parts of the U.S. have already warmed close to critical 2-degree level

  5. Read Aug 15 Veteran accused of assaulting boy for not removing hat during national anthem

The Latest