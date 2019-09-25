What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

FILE PHOTO: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gestures during a weekly cabinet meeting in the Jordan Valley, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank September 15, 2019. REUTERS/Amir Cohen/File Photo
By —

Associated Press

Netanyahu tapped to form a new government in Israel

World

The office of Israel’s president says Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been given the difficult task of forming a new government.

Wednesday’s decision came after President Reuven Rivlin’s attempts to broker a unity government between Netanyahu and his chief rival, Benny Gantz, failed.

Rivlin and Netanyahu were to give statements later Wednesday.

Netanyahu faces an uphill struggle. After a tight election, his Likud party, along with smaller allied parties, controls 55 seats, short of the required 61-seat majority in parliament.

His former ally, the Yisrael Beitenu party, refuses to sit in a government with Netanyahu’s ultra-religious partners. And dovish opposition parties are unlikely to back Netanyahu.

He now has up to six weeks to form a coalition. If he fails, Gantz will likely be given a chance.

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Sep 25 Read the full White House notes describing Trump’s call with Ukraine’s president

  2. Read Sep 25 WATCH: Rep. Gaetz says Pelosi was ‘catfished’ into Trump impeachment move

  3. Read Sep 25 WATCH: Schiff says Trump call with Ukraine president was a ‘shakedown’

  4. Read Jul 26 Third Parties in the U.S. Political Process

  5. Read Sep 25 9 ways the Arctic and oceans are in ‘unprecedented’ trouble, according to latest IPCC report

The Latest