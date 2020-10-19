What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

By —

Associated Press

Palestinian official Saeb Erekat in critical condition after COVID infection worsens

World

JERUSALEM (AP) — Senior Palestinian official Saeb Erekat on Monday was in critical condition and breathing with a ventilator after his coronavirus infection worsened overnight, said the Israeli hospital treating him.

Hadassah Medical Center described Erekat’s case as extremely challenging given his history of health problems, including a lung transplant performed in the United States three years ago. It said he suffered from a weak immune system and a bacterial infection in addition to COVID-19.

It said Erekat, 65, was sedated and that its most senior doctors were consulting with international experts on how best to manage such a complicated case.

Erekat has been one of the Palestinians’ most recognizable faces over the past 30 years, serving as their senior negotiator during on-again off-again peace talks. He also was a top aide to the late Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat and the current Palestinian president, Mahmoud Abbas. A fluent English speaker, the Western-educated Erekat also makes frequent appearances in the media.

Erekat was transferred to Hadassah on Sunday at the request of the Palestinian Authority, despite the Palestinians’ decision this year to sever ties with Israel. The Palestinians cut off ties to protest Israel’s pledge to begin annexing occupied West Bank land as part of President Donald Trump’s Mideast plan.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has since frozen the annexation plan.

WATCH: Arab-Israeli orchestra celebrates 20 years of harmony

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Oct 19 WATCH: Trump holds campaign rally in Prescott, Arizona

  2. Read Oct 16 How Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s words wound up in this Chicks music video

  3. Read Oct 19 Marine heat wave ‘blobs’ are becoming more severe as oceans warm

  4. Read Oct 16 Inside the fall of the CDC

  5. Read Oct 19 Trump says Sudan will be removed from U.S. list of state sponsors of terrorism

The Latest