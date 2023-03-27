Plan to overhaul Israel’s judiciary delayed, national security minister says

JERUSALEM (AP) — A powerful partner in Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government says the country’s proposed judicial overhaul has been delayed for at least several weeks.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir says he agreed to a delay in the legislation until parliament reconvenes for its summer session on April 30.

There was no immediate confirmation from Netanyahu.

In a statement, Ben-Gvir said the interim period would give time for a compromise agreement to be reached with the political opposition.

But he said if a deal is not reached, the package would be approved in the summer session.

Ben-Gvir has been a leading proponent of the overhaul, and his statement could pave the way for Netanyahu to announce a delay.

This story is developing and will be updated.