Plan to overhaul Israel’s judiciary delayed, national security minister says

Ilan Ben Zion, Associated Press
Tia Goldenberg, Associated Press
JERUSALEM (AP) — A powerful partner in Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government says the country’s proposed judicial overhaul has been delayed for at least several weeks.
National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir says he agreed to a delay in the legislation until parliament reconvenes for its summer session on April 30.
There was no immediate confirmation from Netanyahu.
In a statement, Ben-Gvir said the interim period would give time for a compromise agreement to be reached with the political opposition.
But he said if a deal is not reached, the package would be approved in the summer session.
Ben-Gvir has been a leading proponent of the overhaul, and his statement could pave the way for Netanyahu to announce a delay.
This story is developing and will be updated.
