Make a gift to PBS NewsHour
& NewsMatch will match it!

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.

GIVE NOW

What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Impeachment Inquiries

November 15, 2019

Watch

Who is testifying today?

Marie Yovanovitch

Who is testifying next?

Nov 15

Marie Yovanovitch

Nov 19

Jennifer Williams

Nov 19

Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman

Nov 19

Kurt Volker

Nov 19

Tim Morrison

Learn more

Watch Live Live Chat Subscribe Impeachment 101
Pope Francis waves as he arrives for the weekly general audience at the Vatican, November 13, 2019. Photo by REUTERS/Remo Casilli
By —

Associated Press

Pope denounces anti-gay ‘persecution’ as recalling Nazi era

World

VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis has denounced anti-gay discrimination as reminiscent of Nazi-era persecutions and evidence of a “culture of hatred” that has re-emerged today.

Francis made the comments in a wide-ranging speech Friday to an international penal law association. He said some public officials speak about persecuted groups the same way Adolf Hitler referred to Jews in the 1930s.

He said: “These are actions that are typical of Nazism, that with its persecution of Jews, gypsies, people with homosexual orientation, represent an excellent model of the throwaway culture and culture of hatred.”

In the speech, Francis also denounced racially-based police brutality, the arbitrary use of preventive detention as well as the failure of legal systems to punish corporate crimes against the environment. He said such “ecocide” is a sin.

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Support PBS NewsHour:

NewsMatch

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Nov 15 WATCH LIVE: The Trump Impeachment Hearings – Day 2

  2. Read Nov 15 Trump ally Roger Stone found guilty of lying to Congress, witness tampering

  3. Read Nov 15 WATCH: Trump defends tweets about Yovanovitch during hearing

  4. Read Nov 15 This new ‘battery’ aims to spark a carbon capture revolution

  5. Read Sep 27 Who’s who in the Trump impeachment inquiry?

In Afghanistan, fighting the Taliban increasingly involves covert operations

World Nov 14

The Latest