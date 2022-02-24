Putin’s public approval soared as Russia prepared to attack Ukraine. History shows it’s unlikely to last

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered troops into eastern Ukraine on Feb. 21, 2022. The invasion could lead to the biggest armed conflict in Europe since World War II, Western leaders warn.

But amid the mounting tensions, public opinion polls in Russia show that support for Putin is rising.

The rally ‘round the flag effect of supporting political leadership during an international crisis will likely be short-lived.

Historical data shows that diversionary wars — fighting abroad to draw attention away from problems at home — have rarely worked for Putin.

Daring and expensive military adventures will, over time, decrease the Kremlin’s popularity, history also tells us.

As a scholar of Russia and public opinion, I know that war ultimately requires an enormous amount of public goodwill and support for a political leader — far more than a brief spike in popularity can ensure.

A shift in Putin’s public approval

Russia’s military buildup along the Ukrainian border over the last few months coincides with a steady rise in Putin’s popularity.

Approximately 69% of Russians now approve of Putin, compared to the 61% who approved of him in August 2021, according to Russian polling agency the Levada Center. And 29% of Russians disapprove of Putin, down from 37% in August 2021. The polling group is the leading independent sociological research organization in Russia and is widely respected by many scholars, including myself.

Support for Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and his cabinet also increased moderately in the same time period.

The Russian public largely believes that the Kremlin is defending Russia by standing up to the West.