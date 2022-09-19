Queen Elizabeth II funeral continues as coffin lowered into royal vault

WINDSOR, England — Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin has been lowered into the royal vault at St. George’s Chapel, in Windsor Castle, at the conclusion of her committal service.

The Lord Chamberlain, the most senior official in the British royal household, broke a rod known as the “wand of office” as the royal family and hundreds of mourners bid a final farewell to the late monarch.

Andrew Parker, who is the former head of Britain’s domestic secret service MI5, broke the white rod and placed it on the queen’s coffin. The ritual symbolizes the end of his service to the monarch.

Earlier David Conner, the Dean of Windsor, paid tribute to the queen, telling 800 mourners gathered at the chapel about the queen as “someone whose uncomplicated yet profound Christian faith bore so much fruit.”

He said: “In the midst of our rapidly changing and frequently troubled world, her calm and dignified presence has given us confidence to face the future, as she did, with courage and with hope.”

The order of service for Elizabeth’s committal service at Windsor Castle was planned by the late monarch for many years.

She chose all the hymns except for the very last one, which was selected by her son and heir King Charles III.

Most of the music played during the service was composed by Sir William Harris, who was an organist at the chapel for much of the queen’s childhood.

As a child, Elizabeth was often seen visiting the organ loft to watch the composer play, especially during Christmas.

Earlier, a two-minute silence was observed across the United Kingdom in memory of Elizabeth as the late monarch’s state funeral service drew to a close in Westminster Abbey.

Britain’s royal family, along with hundreds of world leaders and dignitaries gathered at the Gothic abbey in London for the service Monday, lowered their heads as Household Cavalry trumpeters played “The Last Post.”

The congregation then observed a two-minute silence before singing the national anthem.

A lament, played by the Queen’s Piper, brought the service to a close.