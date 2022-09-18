News Wrap: Bidens pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II in London

In our news wrap Sunday, the Bidens paid their respects to Queen Elizabeth II in London, Ukraine made strategic gains against Russian forces to the south, Nancy Pelosi led a congressional delegation to Armenia amid a cease-fire with Azerbaijan, Hurricane Fiona made landfall in Puerto Rico and knocked out power to the whole island, and the remnants of a typhoon caused widespread flooding in Alaska.

