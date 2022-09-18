News Wrap: Bidens pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II in London

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Leave your feedback
In our news wrap Sunday, the Bidens paid their respects to Queen Elizabeth II in London, Ukraine made strategic gains against Russian forces to the south, Nancy Pelosi led a congressional delegation to Armenia amid a cease-fire with Azerbaijan, Hurricane Fiona made landfall in Puerto Rico and knocked out power to the whole island, and the remnants of a typhoon caused widespread flooding in Alaska.
Watch the Full Episode
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Additional Support Provided By: