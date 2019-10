The former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch, spoke in a closed-door testimony to three House committees Friday.

Yovanovitch’s testimony to the House of Representatives Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, Committee on ForeignAffairs, and Committee on Oversight and Reform came after she was subpoenaed to appear. In her prepared remarks, Yovanovitch said President Donald Trump pushed for her ouster.

READ THE FULL REMARKS HERE:

Read the full opening statement here.