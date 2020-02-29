DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The United States will begin withdrawing thousands of forces from Afghanistan after signing a peace agreement with Taliban militants aimed at ending America’s longest war.

U.S. troop levels are to drop to 8,600 from about 13,000 in the four to five months following Saturday’s signing. The withdrawal of all remaining forces, within 14 months, will depend on the Taliban meeting certain counter-terrorism conditions, compliance that will be assessed by the United States.

Read the full U.S.-Taliban peace deal.