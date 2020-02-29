Read the full U.S.-Taliban peace deal.

What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the leader of the Taliban delegation, and Zalmay Khalilzad, U.S. envoy for peace in Afghanistan, shake hands after signing an agreement at a ceremony between members of Afghanistan's Taliban and the U.S. in Doha, Qatar February 29, 2020. Photo by Ibraheem al Omari/Reuters
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The United States will begin withdrawing thousands of forces from Afghanistan after signing a peace agreement with Taliban militants aimed at ending America’s longest war.

U.S. troop levels are to drop to 8,600 from about 13,000 in the four to five months following Saturday’s signing. The withdrawal of all remaining forces, within 14 months, will depend on the Taliban meeting certain counter-terrorism conditions, compliance that will be assessed by the United States.

