Make a gift to PBS NewsHour
& NewsMatch will match it!

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.

GIVE NOW

What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

FILE PHOTO: The Twitter application is seen on a phone screen August 3, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/File Photo
By —

Daisy Nguyen, Associated Press

Saudis recruited Twitter workers to spy on users, U.S. prosecutors say

World

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — U.S. prosecutors say the Saudi government recruited two Twitter employees to get personal account information of their critics.

The complaint unsealed Wednesday in U.S. District Court in San Francisco detailed a coordinated effort by Saudi officials to recruit employees at the social media giant to look up the private data of thousands of Twitter accounts.

The accounts included those of a popular journalist with more than 1 million followers and other prominent government critics.

It also alleged that the employees — whose jobs did not require access to Twitter users’ private information — were rewarded with a designer watch and tens of thousands of dollars funneled into secret bank accounts.

By —

Daisy Nguyen, Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Support PBS NewsHour:

NewsMatch

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Nov 05 Live Results: Kentucky General Election

  2. Read Nov 06 What just happened in Kentucky?

  3. Watch Sep 29 Anna Deavere Smith tackles school-to-prison pipeline on stage

  4. Read Nov 06 Read William Taylor’s full testimony in the impeachment inquiry

  5. Watch Nov 05 How Trump is reacting to newly released testimony from Sondland and Volker

The Latest