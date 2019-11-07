Make a gift to PBS NewsHour
& NewsMatch will match it!

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.

GIVE NOW

What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

By —

Associated Press

Severe drought threatens 45 million people with hunger across southern Africa

World

JOHANNESBURG — An estimated 45 million people are threatened with hunger due to a severe drought that is strangling wide stretches of southern Africa.

International aid agencies said they are planning emergency food deliveries for parts of South Africa, Zambia, Zimbabwe and other countries hard hit by a combination of low rainfall and high temperatures as summer approaches in the southern hemisphere.

The U.N. World Food Program said southern Africa has received normal rainfall in just one of the past five growing seasons, which particularly hits small-scale farmers who depend on rain for their crops. The U.N. food agencies plan to distribute emergency food aid to 11 million people in the coming months.

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Support PBS NewsHour:

NewsMatch

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Nov 07 Judge orders Trump to pay $2 million for misusing his charitable foundation

  2. Read Nov 06 Ethan Hawke doesn’t want to make movies that waste your time

  3. Read Nov 07 Read the transcript of George Kent’s full testimony in the impeachment probe

  4. Read Nov 07 John Bolton fails to appear before impeachment investigators

  5. Read Nov 05 3 reasons farmers hurt by the U.S.-China trade war still support Trump

The Latest