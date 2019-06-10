Visit CANVAS arts and culture

Discover and discuss how art defines us and our communities

Visit CANVAS

What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Protesters walk past a burning building during a demonstration called by opposition parties and civil society to protest against the government in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, June 9, 2019. Photo by Andres Martinez Casares/Reuters
By —

Associated Press

Strike paralyzes Haiti, protesters demand president’s ouster

World

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — Opposition leaders in Haiti have launched a two-day strike that has paralyzed the country’s capital as protesters demand the resignation of President Jovenel Moise amid corruption allegations.

Schools, businesses and government offices were shuttered on Monday as groups of protesters blocked roads and set piles of tires ablaze across Port-au-Prince. Some protesters burned cars belonging to a local radio station and accused the news media of working for the government.

Public transportation was suspended, and officials postponed a Parliament session.

The strike comes one day after thousands of protesters clashed with police, with two people reported killed and five injured. Protesters demanding further investigation into the fate of funds that resulted from subsidized oil shipments from Venezuela under the Petrocaribe program.

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Jun 10 WATCH LIVE: House committee reviews Mueller findings on whether Trump obstructed justice

  2. Read Jun 10 Why June could be a blockbuster month for Supreme Court decisions

  3. Read Jun 10 Pete Buttigieg’s high student debt draws attention to the issue

  4. Watch Jun 07 What came out of the Mueller report? Here’s what you need to know in 6 minutes

  5. Read Jun 10 Canada to ban single-use plastics

Citizenship shift leaves Dominican-Haitians stateless

World Apr 06

The Latest