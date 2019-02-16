Violent protests in Haiti may mean a humanitarian crisis

Jacqueline Charles:

Well, yes. This president here he was brought into power under the banner of P.H. T.K., that is the party of former President Michel Martelly and his party is very well implicated in this corruption, as well as people who are among the advisers to the president. Even the president's former chief of staff, the president himself has been named. And a report, the initial report that was issued by the government auditors, in terms of his company having received some of this funding from Venezuela.

But I have to tell you, there are real frustrations and real anger in Haiti especially by the young people. And when I say young I'm talking about individuals in their 20s, 30s and 40s who today see no hope, they see no way out. They are increasingly not believing in the ballot box. And so there's a huge apathy when it comes to elections. And so you've seen this that even the woman on the street, they are selling charcoal. Every time something goes wrong she's saying you know what, it's because of Petrocaribe.

But the unfortunate reality is today that prices have gone up, there is a brewing humanitarian crisis, hospitals are not having the supplies that they need. And once this is all over, the question is, even if the President Jovenel Moïse doesn't leave, will he be able to govern? And if he does go, what is the plan of the opposition? We have not heard anything from them in terms of how they are going to alleviate the fundamental issue, which is the economic crisis that the Haitian population is enduring right now.