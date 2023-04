Tokyo private company aims to be 1st to put lander on moon

A Japanese company is about to attempt what no other private business has done: land on the moon.

READ MORE: Meet the 4 astronauts who will fly around the moon during NASA’s Artemis II mission

Tokyo’s ispace company put its own spacecraft into orbit around the moon a month ago. On Tuesday, flight controllers will direct the craft, named Hakuto, Japanese for white rabbit, to descend from 60 miles (100 kilometers) high and land.

The 7-foot lander is carrying a mini lunar rover for the United Arab Emirates and a toylike robot from Japan designed to roll around in the moon dust.

Hakuto took a long, roundabout route to the moon following its December liftoff, beaming back photos of Earth along the way.

Only three governments have successfully landed on the moon: Russia, the United States and China. An Israeli nonprofit tried to land on the moon in 2019, but its spacecraft was destroyed on impact.

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.