South Africa's Caster Semenya celebrates after winning the women's 1500m at the Qatar Sports Club in Doha, Qatar on May 4, 2018 Photo by Ibraheem Al Omari/Reuters
Track’s governing body ordered to suspend testosterone rules, lawyers say

World

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Caster Semenya’s lawyers say the Swiss supreme court has ordered track’s governing body to suspend its testosterone regulations.

The lawyers say Monday’s ruling allows Semenya to compete unrestricted in all female events. The two-time Olympic 800-meter champion can now run in her favored event without suppressing her natural testosterone level.

The lawyers say the temporary ruling stands until the IAAF makes submissions to the court on why the regulations should be kept in place. The supreme court would then make another ruling.

Semenya is hoping to defend her 800 title at the world championships in Doha, Qatar, in September.

She has appealed to the supreme court to overturn the rules permanently. No date has been given for the main appeal to be heard.


WATCH: How Caster Semenya’s case could alter the landscape of women’s sport

